(KRON) — Two men who police say brandished a firearm and began shooting into a store during an armed robbery last weekend are in custody, the San Jose Police Department announced. Officers responded to the incident at around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 on a report of a disturbance involving a weapon.

Officers arrived at the scene on the 1600 block of Story Road and discovered that the suspects entered the store and took goods without paying for them. An employee confronted the suspects and one of them, who police identified as Miguel Barragan, allegedly brandished a firearm and began shooting into the store.

Barragan along with the other suspect, who police identified as Jaime Gonzalez, then fled in a vehicle, firing additional rounds at store employees and security as they drove away. None of the victims were struck by gunfire, according to police.

The license plate number of the suspects’ vehicle was noted by an SJPD foot patrol officer in the area, which police say helped ID Barragan and Gonzalez. SJPD Patrol and Special Operations Officers located the suspects at a nearby residence and took them into custody. They were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail.