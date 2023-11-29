(KRON) — Two suspects who police say attempted to make off with $1,500 worth of merchandise from Marshalls were arrested last week, according to the Brentwood Police Department. Officers were called to the Marshalls location on a report of three suspects who had stolen a cart full of merchandise and left the store on foot.

A description of the suspects and the direction they were headed was provided to police by a Marshalls loss prevention employee.

Arriving at the scene, officers located the suspects and a shopping cart full of merchandise, police said. One suspect, identified as 34-year-old Brentwood resident Hugo Mataromero, fled from officers.

He was taken into custody, police said, along with 31-year-old Rocio GonzalezSalinas of Antioch.

Both suspects were arrested for organized retail theft and related charges, police said. About $1,500 in stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to Marshalls.

Mataromero and GonzalezSalinas were taken to county jail and booked. Mataromero was slapped with an additional charge for trying to bring drugs into jail.