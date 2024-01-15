(KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is looking for suspects who allegedly fired several rounds at a patrol vehicle during a pursuit Sunday night. Antioch PD officers were alerted to a possibly stolen vehicle in the area of Lone Tree Way and Deer Valley Road on Sunday at approximately 10:26 p.m.

The vehicle was reportedly stolen out of San Francisco, police said.

The stolen vehicle was located by an Antioch PD officer parked in the area of Longbranch Way and Prairie Way. It was occupied at the time, police said.

When the officer pulled in behind the vehicle, it took off at a high rate of speed and the officer gave chase. An occupant of the vehicle then fired several rounds at the officer, striking the patrol car.

The pursuit continued into Brentwood and onto Highway 4 at Jeffrey Way.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Golf Course Drive and Cache Peak. It was later found abandoned near Kaiser Hospital on Deer Valley Road. Officers then returned to the original crime scene to look for evidence.

Another stolen vehicle out of Concord was seen driving without its lights on, police said. Another pursuit ensued, this time with the assistance of Brentwood PD.

The second vehicle was abandoned in the area of Lone Tree Way and Heidorn Ranch Road. The residents, police said, took off on foot.

Officers established a perimeter. No suspects were located, but officers did find a rifle and shell casings.

There were no reported injuries to officers or bystanders. Antioch PD said it is following up on leads to identify the suspects.