(KRON) — The Sonoma Police Department is searching for two suspects who allegedly stole jewelry from a woman outside of Sonoma Market on Nov. 3. Authorities believe the suspects have committed other similar crimes in Sonoma.

The victim was first approached by a female suspect inside the grocery store located at 500 West Napa Street, according to police, where the stranger spoke to the victim briefly. After shopping, the victim was walking to her vehicle in the parking lot when the female suspect from inside, now joined by a male suspect, approached her again.

The female suspect asked the victim to “pray” with her while placing jewelry on her wrist, authorities said. The male suspect then began to take an expensive piece of jewelry belonging to the victim from her wrist. The victim fought against the man’s attempt, and the suspect injured the victim’s wrist before taking off with the jewelry, police said.

After stealing the woman’s jewelry, the two suspects fled in a black Chevrolet Suburban, Sonoma PD said. The case is being investigated as a “violent felony.”

In a post to Facebook, Sonoma police said that the suspect’s vehicle has “been visiting the city of Sonoma several times over the last few weeks,” and they believe they have committed similar crimes on those previous visits.

Police released photos of the two suspects and the Suburban used to flee the scene (above).

“The Sonoma Police Department needs the public’s assistance in the identification of these suspects and are asking if there are any other victim’s to these suspects actions in Sonoma,” the post reads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sonoma Police Department at (707)-996-3602 or police@sonomacity.org.