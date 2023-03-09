AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects accused of retail theft who allegedly rammed several vehicles, including police cars, in an attempt to escape have been arrested. The initial incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release from the American Canyon Police Department.

Officers received a report of a theft at Walmart involving three suspects who got into a white Kia Forte carrying stolen merchandise. American Canyon PD, along with a Napa Sheriff’s Deputy, arrived in the parking lot, spotted the Kia and learned it had been reported stolen from Daly City. Officers attempted to stop the Kia as it was trying to leave the parking lot.

It was at that point that the driver of the Kia tried to ram an American Canyon PD car, the Napa Sheriff’s car and three other parked cars in an attempt to escape arrest. One of the parked cars was occupied, police said. While ramming cars, the Kia got stuck on a curb. The Kia’s driver kept trying to escape by going back and forth.

The suspects were ordered to turn off the car, stop and come out with their hands up, but they ignored the police, refusing to come out of the car. Officers deployed less lethal bean bag rounds at the car’s windows, police said.

One suspect, 27-year-old William Duckworth, exited the car and took off on foot. American Canyon PD K9 officer Brick was deployed. Duckworth was bit by the dog and arrested. The female driver of the car, 19-year-old Pakia Hawkins, was arrested and got out of the car. A 17-year-old got out of the backseat and ran back into the Walmart. She was also arrested.

Stolen merchandise was recovered related to the thefts at Walmart and other stores, police said. Hawkins and Duckworth were booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections for multiple felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon against officers and a citizen, violation of parole, grand theft, conspiracy and organized retail theft. The juvenile was booked into Napa Juvenile Hall for charges related to the incident and a warrant for violation or probation. No officers or bystanders were injured, police said.