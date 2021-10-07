‘Suspicious’ armed man follows teen girl in Berkeley: police

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Berkeley are searching for a suspicious man who was seen following a girl on surveillance footage.

Around 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, a girl in high school was being followed by a man on the 1300 block of Gilman Street, police say.

Authorities say the man identified himself as a police officer and told the girl he had a gun.

According to officials, the man demanded a hug but the girl refused and continued to walk. He followed her and told her again that he is a police officer with a gun.

The man allegedly told her she needs to listen to him and stepped in front of her.

Police say she called authorities after running to a safe place.

The man is described as being in his 30s, about 5’8″ to 6′ tall, had an athletic build with short hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, dark short-sleeve shirt, cargo pants, and an American flag neck gaiter for a face covering.

If you have any information on the man, you are asked to contact the police Sex Crimes Unit at (510) 981-5735.

Police are also asking for security footage from those who live in the area.