‘Suspicious’ armed man follows teen girl in Berkeley: police

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Berkeley are searching for a suspicious man who was seen following a girl on surveillance footage.

Around 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, a girl in high school was being followed by a man on the 1300 block of Gilman Street, police say.

Authorities say the man identified himself as a police officer and told the girl he had a gun.

According to officials, the man demanded a hug but the girl refused and continued to walk. He followed her and told her again that he is a police officer with a gun.

The man allegedly told her she needs to listen to him and stepped in front of her.

Police say she called authorities after running to a safe place.

The man is described as being in his 30s, about 5’8″ to 6′ tall, had an athletic build with short hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, dark short-sleeve shirt, cargo pants, and an American flag neck gaiter for a face covering.

If you have any information on the man, you are asked to contact the police Sex Crimes Unit at (510) 981-5735.

Police are also asking for security footage from those who live in the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News