Concord police say they are investigating ‘suspicious’ bag found in their front parking.

As a precaution, Concord police have shut down Galindo Street from Laguna to Cowell until the bag is examined and deemed safe.

Suspicious bag in the front parking lot of the PD. As a precaution, Galindo is shut down from Laguna to Cowell until the bag is rendered safe. Stay out of the area and use alternate routes. — Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD_CA) September 8, 2021

