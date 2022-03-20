WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Officers went on a high speed chase after seeing cars loitering a gas station on Friday, officials report.
Police were called to the area earlier for reports about sideshow activity around midnight.
A silver Infinity sedan accelerated from the gas station going over 80 MPH, officers say. The car ran a red light and officers conducted a traffic stop.
The car did not stop and police pursued the vehicle.
Police say they used a GPS tracker and found the car parked in a Lafayette neighborhood. The driver was found and stopped in a van leaving the area, according to officers.
The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Ray Corbin.
Corbin was arrested for multiple charges including reckless driving and felony evasion.
The car was taken to car jail, authorities say.
No further information has been released.