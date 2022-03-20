WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Officers went on a high speed chase after seeing cars loitering a gas station on Friday, officials report.

Police were called to the area earlier for reports about sideshow activity around midnight.

A silver Infinity sedan accelerated from the gas station going over 80 MPH, officers say. The car ran a red light and officers conducted a traffic stop.

The car did not stop and police pursued the vehicle.

Police say they used a GPS tracker and found the car parked in a Lafayette neighborhood. The driver was found and stopped in a van leaving the area, according to officers.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Ray Corbin.

Corbin was arrested for multiple charges including reckless driving and felony evasion.

The car was taken to car jail, authorities say.

No further information has been released.