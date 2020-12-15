Suspicious couple reportedly follows mom with kids in Petaluma store

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Petaluma are searching for two people who were reportedly acting suspiciously around a mom and her children in a Michael’s store last week.

On Dec. 7, around 10:32 a.m., a woman reported to police that a man and a woman were following her in the Michael’s store located on North McDowell Boulevard.

She told police that the two were following her through the store and making comments about her two young children, who were in a stroller.

When the woman was walking to her car, she told authorities that the couple came out after her and stayed nearby as she put her kids in the car.

Police say the woman did not want to press charges but bring attention to the suspicious behavior.

Officers searched the area but did not locate those involved.

PRESS RELEASE

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES https://t.co/ri2ZddZfOc — Petaluma Police Dept (@petaluma_police) December 15, 2020

At that time, police say there was not enough evidence to confirm a crime happened.

A week later, on Dec. 14, the department was informed of a social media post made by the woman talking about what had happened during her trip to Michael’s.

Police say there was information in the post that they did not know when she first reported the incident.

The department released a security photo of the couple.

Police are conducting a follow-up and working to resolve the inconsistencies in the reports before criminal charges are made.

Michael’s is cooperating in the investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4456.