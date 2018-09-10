Murder investigation underway after body found in Fremont Video

FREMONT (KRON) - Police are investigating after a body was found near the train tracks in Niles Canyon.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, the man's body was found near the Union Pacific tracks in the canyon south of Highway 84 and Alameda Creek Sunday afternoon.

The body was spotted by someone in the area a few miles east of Fremont.

Authorities say the man's death is being investigated as a murder.

