Suspicious death investigation underway near China Camp State Park

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found near China Camp State Park Friday morning.

According to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, the body was reported around 8 a.m. in the area of Miwok Meadows located at 1400 N. San Pedro Road in San Rafael.

Authorities said this area falls under the jurisdiction of California State Parks, who has asked the MCSO to take the lead in this investigation.

At this time N. San Pedro Road is closed in both directions as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest News Headlines: