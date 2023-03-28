OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A dead body was discovered near Uptown Oakland on Monday, and police are calling the death suspicious at this time, the Oakland Police department confirmed to KRON4.

Officers received reports of a person down on the 2100 block of Brush Street just after 10:15 a.m.. When they arrived, officers found a dead person. OPD’s Criminal investigation Division began a follow-up investigation into the death.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact OPD at 510-238-3326. Police say no arrests have been made in this case yet. OPD is waiting on the coroner’s office to confirm the person’s identity and the cause of death at a later time, police said