SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Superior Court downtown was evacuated due to a suspicious device, but it is now safe for the public to return, according to the San Francisco county sheriff’s office.

“SF Sheriff’s deputies have cleared the suspicious package found at the Civic Center Courthouse,” the sheriff’s office tweeted at 12:03 p.m. “It is now safe for the public to return.”

The Sheriff’s office, which is responsible for securing jails and city buildings, is advising people to “PLEASE CONTINUE TO AVOID the area between Golden Gate and Grove Streets and Van Ness and Larkin” until 1 p.m. today.

San Francisco City Hall remains open to the public.

