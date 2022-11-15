(KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad is assisting Santa Clara PD with an incident involving a suspicious package reportedly found at a business in Santa Clara Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from the department. Santa Clara PD tweeted that the business was evacuated earlier and the package was being evaluated.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the business was evacuated and the road was closed,” said Santa Clara PD in a statement sent to KRON4. Kiefer Road is closed between Bowers Avenue and Uranium Drive as a result of the incident, according to the City of Santa Clara.

Santa Clara first responded to the incident around 11:17 a.m. Tuesday morning. The evacuated business was described only as a “commercial business in the 2400 block of Kiefer Road.”

“The package in question caused enough concern that we requested the assistance of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad,” said police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.