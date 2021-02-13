Suspicious device reported on Mountain View trail

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway Saturday after a suspicious device was reported on the Stevens Creek Trail.

According to Mountain View police, the suspicious device is being examined and the county bomb squad is also responding.

Right now the trail is temporarily closed at Middlefield in both directions to cyclists and pedestrians.

Eastbound and westbound vehicle traffic on Middlefield is being diverted between Moffett Boulevard and Easy Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.