Suspicious package found at San Francisco’s City Hall deemed safe

A view of City Hall San Francisco from the Civic Center Plaza. (Harika Maddala/ Bay City News)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A suspicious package that was found unattended at San Francisco City Hall on Friday morning was deemed safe by authorities.

Around 7:50 a.m., a Sheriff’s deputy found the unattended package at the front door of City Hall located at 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Place.

The Sheriff’s Office called for mutual aid from the police department’s bomb squad out of concern for those in the building and surrounding areas.

The building was evacuated, the entrance was locked down and a perimeter was set in the area to prevent pedestrian traffic.

The police department arrived in the area around 8:40 a.m. — The bomb squad examined the package and learned that it was filled with documents.

The package was cleared, according to authorities, and the building reopened at 9:25 a.m.