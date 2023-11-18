(KRON) – O’Farrell Street has re-opened closure on Saturday morning after the San Francisco Police Department noticed a suspicious package.

At 10:19 a.m., San Francisco police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of O’Farrell Street after members of the San Francisco Fire Department located a suspicious package in the area on Nov. 18.

According to police, officers restricted access to the block and contacted the SFPD Explosive Ordnance Disposal team. The EOD determined the package did not pose any danger and was removed by the department.

O’Farrell Street between Stockton and Powell Streets and sidewalks are now open.