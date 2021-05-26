Explosive devices found in San Jose house that was on fire before mass shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspicious house fire in San Jose that broke out just before the mass shooting may be connected, according to Mayor Sam Liccardo.

The San Jose Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Angmar Ct at 6:36 a.m. for a fire. It was a single-family home and the fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m.

The shooting was reported around 6:45 a.m.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said there were explosive devices inside the house that was on fire on Angmar Ct.

KRON4’s Sara Stinson reports that the house is about a 10 minutes drive from the railyard.

Crews are also responding to a residential structure fire on the 1100 block of Angmar Ct. Currently at 2 alarms. TOC 6:36 am pic.twitter.com/IWWqhd4Lmt — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 26, 2021

The fire department said there were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.