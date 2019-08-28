Suspicious suitcase chained near gas line in Pleasanton deemed safe

PLEASANTON (KRON) – An investigation into a suspicious suitcase found chained near a gas line in Pleasanton has been determined safe, according to the Pleasanton Police Department.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers arrived at 4825 Hopyard Road to investigate.

The suitcase was locked and chained for several days near a gas line, police say.

Authorities say a maintenance employee was trying to remove the suitcase from the area, but after cutting the chain, he heard a weird, mechanical noise from inside.

The Bomb Squad arrived and deemed the suitcase safe.

Clothes, personal items, some glass bottles, a watch, and an electric razor was found inside.

The sound of the razor is what authorities believe may have raised the concern for the maintenance worker.

There were no injuries reported.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to call police at (925) 931-5100.