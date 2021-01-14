Sutter Health now offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments for 75+ patients

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sutter Health has debuted sign up options on Thursday to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The appointments are only open to Sutter patients that are either older than 75 years of age, or are health care workers, in accordance with California’s vaccine priority guidelines.

The health system hopes to include patients as young as 65 years old soon.

People who want an appointment can sign up on the website or call a scheduler.

Call for an appointment

The Sutter Health call center can be reached at (844) 987-6115. A representative will be able to answer your call 7 days a week, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The scheduler will find the most convenient location for you and book your appointment.

Make an appointment online

Sutter Health allows patients to book online via ‘My Health Online.’ A link can be found here.

In the booking system, you will need to select ‘COVID-19 Vaccination – First Dose: Sutter Clinic,’ then answer some questions and find your closest location.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has so far approved two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, one made by Moderna and another made by Pfizer-BioNTech.

For the vaccines to be effective, people must get two doses. The second dose should be administered about 3-4 weeks after the first.

People who have received the vaccine so far have reported minor side effects. This includes fever, body aches and fatigue. Health officials say the side effects are of no concern.