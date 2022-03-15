NOVATO (KRON) – Hundreds of nurses at 15 Bay Area Sutter Health facilities will be picketing in front of their workplaces today.

This is not a strike, so you shouldn’t miss an appointment if you have one. It is an informational picket.

The nurses have negotiating for nine months with their hospitals for a new contract that they say will have better protections against workplace violence. They also want staffing and pandemic concerns addressed.

If Sutter is your hospital, there is a good chance you will see picketing, but the times are staggered throughout the day, depending on the location.

A Sutter spokesperson responded to the picket saying: “We remain focused on reaching a shared resolution. Just as Sutter’s commitment to safe, compassionate care remains unchanged, so does our goal of reaching an agreement that reflects the good and important work of our nurses and maintains our strength and stability as an organization. As we continue with negotiations, our patients will continue to receive uninterrupted, quality care.”