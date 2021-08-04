Sutter Health requiring employees to be fully vaccinated

FILE – In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, an American flag flutters in the breeze outside of the Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif. Sutter Health has agreed to pay more than $30 million to the federal government to settle a lawsuit that accused it of paying doctors in exchange for patient referrals. The Sacrament Bee reports the agreement settles a 2014 secret lawsuit and was filed by the federal government and Laurie Hanvey, a whistleblower who once worked for Sutter as its compliance officer. The suit remained sealed until Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Sutter Health on Wednesday announced a new COVID-19 vaccination policy for its workforce as the highly infectious delta variant is rapidly increasing the number of COVID-19 cases.

The policy states all employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30.

All workforce members, including employees, physicians, volunteers and vendors, going to a Sutter facility or providing patient care somewhere else need to be fully vaccinated with documentation on file.

“Our integrated network has a shared commitment to protecting the health and safety of our patients and the communities we serve,” Sarah Krevans, president and CEO of Sutter Health, said. “I am grateful the majority of our workforce and allied physicians have already demonstrated their leadership and their confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines by getting fully vaccinated.”

Sutter joins a growing numbers of organizations and companies across the U.S. who have announced similar policies.

“The only way to get ahead of this virus once and for all is for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Sutter Health’s chief quality and safety officer Dr. William Isenberg said. “The unfortunate reality is that the delta variant is driving a surge in hospitalizations throughout our network and around the country, mostly among unvaccinated people.”