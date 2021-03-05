Sutter Health’s COVID-19 vaccine shortage takes a turn

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sutter Health is expecting a new shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine after being forced to cancel thousands of appointments, but it’s not enough to get everyone back in line.

The healthcare company said it started postponing vaccinations in February, and so far has stopped appointments all the way through March 9. This included second dose appointments, which are time sensitive.

But Sutter Health said Thursday that they are now expecting 30,000 new doses from the state next week. Additionally, some counties gave vaccines to Sutter Health which “helps avoid cancellations and offset our total number of second dose vaccines needed,” a spokesperson told KRON4.

Patients began getting calls on Thursday to reschedule their previously cancelled vaccine appointments.

Due to the timing of the delivery, Sutter Health said “we do expect many patients will need to be postponed 7-14 days.”

All patients who have an appointment beyond March 9 were not impacted.

Sutter Health launched vaccination appointments first for patients ages 75 and up, in accordance with the state’s guidance, on January 14.