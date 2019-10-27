Sutter hospital in Santa Rosa forced to evacuate due to Kincade Fire

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital is being evacuated on Saturday night due to the Kincade Fire.

Patients will be transported to Sutter Health in Novato and California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco.

The hospital is located in the area of mandatory evacuation orders.

Two years ago when the wildfires ripped through the North Bay, Sutter hospital was evacuated.

In 2017, officials reported about 70 patients were forced to evacuate, in addition to 130 patients being evacuated from Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa.

