Live Now
WATCH KRONON FOR NONSTOP LIVE COVERAGE

Sutter hospital in Santa Rosa forced to evacuate due to Kincade Fire

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital is being evacuated on Saturday night due to the Kincade Fire.

Patients will be transported to Sutter Health in Novato and California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco.

The hospital is located in the area of mandatory evacuation orders.

Two years ago when the wildfires ripped through the North Bay, Sutter hospital was evacuated.

In 2017, officials reported about 70 patients were forced to evacuate, in addition to 130 patients being evacuated from Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa.

CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF MANDATORY EVACUATIONS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News