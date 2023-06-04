An SUV crashed into a deli in Oakland Sunday afternoon in what police are investigating as a hit-and-run (Image from Citizen App).

(KRON) — A vehicle crashed into a business Sunday afternoon after it lost control in a street race, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) confirmed to KRON4. Around 3:15 p.m., an Acura SUV crashed into Wise Sons Jewish Deli located at 1700 Franklin Street.

Two vehicles were racing in the area, according to OPD. The Acura took out a fire hydrant after it lost control. The driver escaped before police arrived at the scene.

OPD is investigating this crash as a hit-and-run, and no arrests have been made. No injuries have been reported at this time.

