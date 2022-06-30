FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — A 71-year-old pedestrian was killed Wednesday in Fremont after being struck by a sport-utility vehicle while walking in a bike lane with a bicycle.

A Fremont police spokesperson said the collision occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Driscoll Road and Carmen Street in the city’s Mission San Jose District. According to police, the pedestrian was walking a bicycle in the bicycle lane in a southerly direction on the west side of Driscoll Road.

The SUV driver, also 71, was driving on southbound Driscoll Road. The driver drifted into the bike lane and struck the pedestrian.

Police said the pedestrian was provided emergency medical attention by responding police officers and medical staff, but died at the scene. The SUV driver was uninjured.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation with no impairment suspected. Video surveillance footage, which captured the collision, has been obtained by police.

The incident remains an active investigation by the Fremont Police Traffic Investigations Division.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Ofc. Brian Burch at BBurch@fremont.gov or (510) 790-6772. Anonymous tips can be sent to Tip FremontPD followed by a short message to 888777.

