SUV triple-parks between cars after accelerating in Richmond parking garage

RICHMOND, Calif. (BCN) — A driver inadvertently hit the gas Wednesday morning in a Richmond parking garage, careening down to the floor below and somehow managing to perfectly wedge her SUV between two parked cars, police said.

The maneuver didn’t seriously injure the driver or any bystanders at the Kaiser Permanente Richmond Medical Center parking garage, according to Richmond police.

The driver had accidentally put the SUV in drive instead of reverse, propelling the vehicle from the fifth to fourth level.

The SUV ended up tilted on two wheels and partly resting on a sedan, seemingly double- or triple-parked between two cars, police said on social media.