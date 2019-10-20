Suzy Loftus sworn in as interim San Francisco DA

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Suzy Loftus was sworn in as San Francisco Interim District Attorney Saturday morning.

Loftus’ sudden appearance came after former District Attorney George Gascon resigned on Oct. 18.

Loftus was sworn in at 10 a.m. by San Francisco Mayor London Breed at the SFDA’s office.

“It is an incredible honor to serve the City and County of San Francisco,” Loftus said. “I’m committed to working with the hardworking teams at the District Attorney’s office to tackle auto burglaries, open-air drug dealing and dangerous street behavior with great urgency.”

Loftus continued.

“We must also address the rise in sexual assaults, violence against women and renew our relationship with law enforcement,” she said. From day one, I’ll prioritize making the DA’s office more accessible to the community and working with other stakeholders to prevent crime in the first place and support victims of crime as they seek justice.”

Loftus served as a prosecutor in the SFDA’s office from 2005 to 2010, where her focus was on prosecution of domestic violence, elder abuse and illegal firearm cases.

In 2012, she was appointed to serve on the Police Commission as president.

Loftus will be San Francisco’s first mother to ever serve as San Francisco’s District Attorney.