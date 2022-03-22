SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The upside-down American flag with a Swastika isn’t up right now, but it often is.

The homeowner is not breaking any laws.

You might find upside-down American flags and swastikas offensive, but they’re not illegal.

They are protected by the First Amendment’s protections of freedom of speech.

But that doesn’t mean it’s not shocking, especially since it sits directly right across the street from El Sobrante Christian School, where many students, parents and staff members don’t like it.

But they’re using this is a teachable moment.

“It’s very easy to pick on minority groups and this a symbol that represents not a people picked on but murdered and so we go through that and we say you’re the future generation,” Principal Scott Cox said. “What are you going to do about that?”

Parent Nate Rodoni said it’s inappropriate.

“I think it’s weird that it’s right across the street from a school and he chooses that as his outlet for political statements and it’s a bit inappropriate,” Rodoni said. “My kids have asked and I just have to explain to them sometimes people are confused or do weird things or do things in the best interest of people around them.”