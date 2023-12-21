(KRON) — Several swastikas were discovered on the campus of Blach Intermediate School in Los Altos last week, a representative of the Los Altos School District confirmed. A swastika was found sketched in pen on the boys PE lockers Friday, according to a statement sent out to parents earlier this week.

Following further inspection, four other swastikas were found on lockers, including lockers unassigned to students, the school said. Two additional swastikas were found in the boys PE locker room on Tuesday, the district said.

The swastikas were all “clearly drawn by the same person,” a district spokesperson said.

The school said it has since cleaned the lockers following its procedures for such incidents. In the letter to parents, the school said it was been in contact with local police to investigate the incidents.

“I want to assure you that if we find this was perpetrated by any Blach of LASD students, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with our school policies and if appropriate, local law enforcement agencies,” said Blach Intermediate Principal Wade Spenader in a message to parents. “At Blach — just like at all of our Los Altos School District schools — we have zero tolerance for hate.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the school district.