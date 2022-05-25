PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating after a swastika and ‘Hitler markings’ were found at Piedmont High School. The markings were found in the area behind PHS’ Binks-Rawlings Gymnasium. Police did not release images of them.

Piedmont police said it will increase security in and around the school “out of an abundance of caution.” Piedmont United School District is working with police to investigate the incident.

Swastikas were also found at another Bay Area school in April. Staff at Landels Elementary School in Mountain View found two swastikas painted in the school’s utility room. Across the street from El Sobrante Christian School in San Francisco, an upside-down American flag with a swastika is often visible.

Piedmont High School also made news this week when a woman was arrested in connection with a sexual assault that took place at the school. The victim was a 17-year-old male and the assault took place near the gym.