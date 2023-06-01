(KRON) — Staff at Wade Thomas Elementary School in San Anselmo found a swastika spray-painted on the school’s campus on Thursday, the Ross Valley School District said in an email.

The symbol was spray-painted on the asphalt near a classroom. The school district believes it was painted Wednesday night at the school, which is located at 150 Ross Ave.

School staff members covered the swastika and notified police after discovering it. After an officer arrived, it was removed by school maintenance.

The school district said it was treating the incident as “hate-motivated behavior.” It plans to “move forward with consequences to the full extent possible.”

“It is tremendously disheartening to have this happen on one of our campuses and within our RVSD community where we have worked to create acceptance and a strong sense of belonging for all of our students, staff, and families. Such acts of hate are deeply offensive and an affront to the mission and values of the Ross Valley School District,” RVSD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wade Thomas school office at (415) 454-4603 or the Central Marin Police Authority at (415) 927-5150.