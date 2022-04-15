MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying who tagged an elementary school with graffiti of two swastikas. The graffiti happened “sometime over the weekend,” according to a press release, at Landels Elementary School.

“An unknown person or people tagged the school’s utility room on the southeast corner with two swastikas in paint. Additional graffiti was found in white paint as well. The vandalism was discovered Monday by school staff,” the press release stated.

“Because of the content of the graffiti, the incident is being investigated as a hate crime. Despite an extensive search of the area, we were not able to find any footage that could help us in our investigation, which is why we are reaching out to you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Scott Thomas at scott.thomas@mountainview.gov. Police are particularly interested in obtaining video.