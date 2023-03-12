STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple swastikas and an image of Adolf Hitler were found on a door Saturday at a Stanford student residence, the university said in a letter to students. The antisemitic symbols were seen on a whiteboard of a room at Florence Moore Hall.

The resident of that room identifies as Jewish, according to the letter. Stanford said the symbols may have been meant to intimidate the student.

As of Sunday, Stanford has not determined who was the perpetrator behind this incident.

This instance of antisemitism is one of several hate incidents this academic year. Other instances include acts against the LGBTQ+ and Black communities. A list of those incidents can be seen here.

Last fall, Stanford issued an apology for its treatment of the Jewish community in the 1950s. KRON4 reported the university confirmed its efforts to limit the admission of Jewish students during that decade.

Suppressing Jewish admission had long-term effects, according to a report published by the university.

In 2020, Stanford reported two swastikas were discovered in a hallway at Memorial Church. The incident was investigated as a hate crime. The swastikas were about six to nine inches in diameter and were drawn in black marker, according to Stanford.

The university says anyone with information on Saturday’s incident to contact the Department of Public Safety at 650-723-9633 or the department’s 24/7 communications center at 650-329-2413.