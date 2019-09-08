Officials locate, detain armed felony suspect accused of kidnap, rape in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — After an extensive hour-long search for an armed felony suspect reportedly on the loose in Vallejo on Saturday, Vallejo police said they have detained the man.

Around 2:15 p.m., a female victim called police and told them she had been kidnapped and raped at gunpoint.

Police arrived to the house where the alleged rape occurred, when 41-year-old Tynel Cole fled on foot, according to officials.

SWAT was eventually activated to help locate Cole.

Police blocked off the 200 block of Holly Street and 200 block of Willow Street while the search continued.

Police ordered evacuations in the area.

After a couple of hours, police received a call from a family stating that there was a man in their home.

The man, according to authorities, was Cole.

Police arrived and took Cole into custody without incident.

The alleged rape is currently under investigation.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.