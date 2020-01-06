Burglary suspects barricaded inside Oakland marijuana grow; 1 in custody

OAKLAND (KRON) – SWAT is on the scene of a barricade situation at a marijuana grow in Oakland where a burglary in progress was reported early Monday.

According to Oakland police, the burglary at the licensed marijuana grow at a home in the 2700 block of Adeline was reported just before 4 a.m.

Police said one person who was seen exiting the building with a large bag of marijuana has been taken into custody.

Additional suspects are believed to be inside the building, according to police.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

