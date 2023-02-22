RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A 32-year-old woman was arrested in connection with seven armed robberies in El Cerrito and Richmond, the Richmond Police Department said. The suspect was not identified by name.

The woman was arrested Wednesday morning at her El Cerrito home. RPD’s SWAT team served a search warrant at her home and found numerous items of evidence, including two firearms, police said.

RPD shared images of the recovered guns, one of which is an illegal assault rifle. View images of the weapons and security snapshots of the suspect below.

Three of the robberies that the suspect is accused of committing happened in Richmond and the other four were in El Cerrito. The suspect is facing armed robbery and felony weapons charges.