(KRON) — A man was arrested on Saturday for brandishing a firearm along with numerous other charges, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a man brandishing what appeared to be an assault rifle at residents in the 100 block of Ladera Drive around noon. The suspect, Rahul Kumar, refused to exit the residence, police said.

Kumar had a warrant out for his arrest for violating multiple felonies. SWAT personnel, VPD’s Special Weapons, crisis negotiation and tech teams were all activated. Kumar refused to surrender despite communications between him and VPD’s Emergency Services Unit, according to officials.

SWAT officers deployed less-lethal chemical agents into the residence which resulted in Kumar fleeing outside the back entrance. He was apprehended by officers before he could escape, VPD said.

Kumar was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats, cruelty to an animal, grand theft and brandishing a firearm. He was booked into the Solano County Jail, police said.