(KRON) — The Milpitas Police Department’s SWAT team was involved in a standoff that lasted more than 12 hours from Sunday night to Monday morning, MPD said. The SWAT team never located the suspect it was searching for.

Police responded to a home on Spence Avenue at about 7:05 p.m. Sunday for a reported domestic violence incident. Responding officers saw the suspect in front of the house, police said.

An officer attempted to detain the suspect, but he ran into a yard on the side of the home. Other officers established a perimeter and used a drone to search for him.

Officers searched the area, including Spangler Elementary School. They believed the suspect went into the house, per MPD.

The officers made loudspeaker announcements but did not get a response from the suspect. Police said they believed the suspect was ignoring them.

A judge authorized a warrant for the suspect’s arrest and the SWAT team was called. The SWAT team waited until daylight to enter the home and did so at 7:23 a.m., but the suspect was not there.

“It was later determined that the suspect did not enter the home after fleeing from officers,” MPD said.