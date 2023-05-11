(KRON) — A SWAT team is on the scene at a Fremont apartment complex Thursday afternoon in what police are describing as an “active incident.” The incident occurred at the Briarwood Apartments located in the 40600 block of Grimmer Boulevard in the city’s Irvington neighborhood. Officers and SWAT team members are on the scene.

The activity is centered on Bay Street between Grimmer Boulevard and Chapel Way. Police are asking people to avoid the area. Police say there is no indication of a public safety threat at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.