Heat Advisories in effect as Bay Area swelters in heat

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The heat wave is just getting started in the Bay Area.

If you thought Thursday was hot, get ready for even hotter temperatures Friday.

Highs today will rise further in the 80’s, 90’s, and even triple digits for some inland areas.

A Spare the Air Alert is in effect as well as several Heat Advisories across the Bay Area.

If you’re looking for some relief – there’s a chance for showers in the forecast on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, a big cooldown is in store as low pressure makes its way across the state.

