(KRON) — Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Santa Clara this weekend and her adoring fans, known as “Swifties” are preparing by listening to her set list.

Swift will perform for thousands of fans at Levi’s Stadium on July 28 and 29. According to internet search data, fans in “Swiftie Clara” are getting ready by listening to the pop star’s hit song “Cruel Summer.” The song is from her seventh studio album “Lover,” and is currently her most popular song on Spotify.

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her Eras Tour at AT&T Stadium on March 31, 2023, in Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Language learning platform Preply analyzed internet search volume for every song on the Eras Tour setlist within the past three months.

“The study revealed that in Santa Clara, fans are most keen to learn the lyrics right to Cruel Summer ahead of the show. Fans have also been eager to learn the lyrics to ‘Lover’ and ‘Cardigan’ in preparation for her big shows,” Preply wrote.

Top 10 Taylor Swift songs Santa Clara Swifties have been searching for:

“Cruel Summer” from the 2019 “Lover” album “Lover” from the 2019 “Lover” album “Cardigan” from the 2020 “Folklore” album “Willow” from the 2020 “Evermore” album “Enchanted” from the 2010 “Speak Now” album “August” from the 2020 “Folklore” album “22” from the 2012 “Red” album “Karma” from the 2022 “Midnights” album “You Belong With Me” from the 2008 “Fearless” album “Anti-Hero” from the 2022 “Midnights” album

Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history. When “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”, was released earlier this month, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and marked her 12th album to reach the top spot. The previous record holder, Barbra Streisand, had 11 No. 1 albums.