(KRON) — Public transportation ridership records were smashed by Taylor Swift fans last night, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced.

Swifties are no strangers to breaking records, and they did it again last night at the pop star’s first Bay Area tour stop. An estimated 25,000 people boarded VTA trains after the show, the travel agency said.

That number is no surprise. Levi’s Stadium can seat upwards of 65,000 people, and tickets for Swift’s shows have been sold out for months.

A photo shared by VTA shows Swifties pouring out of the concert in droves. We’ll have to wait and see if concertgoers on night two of the tour stop manage to break the record once again.