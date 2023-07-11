(KRON) — Taylor Swift fans looking for tickets to the Eras tour at Levi’s Stadium later this month need to keep an eye out for scams, the Better Business Bureau has warned.

Tickets to the tour have been in incredibly high demand since the shows were first announced. Scammers are targeting “Swifties” by selling fake tickets. At least 30 reports of ticket scams have been reported to the BBB across the country so far.

Taylor Swift performs opening night of “The Eras Tour” (Kevin Winter/Getty Images/ TAS Rights Management)

The BBB says that scammers are making posts on social media which claim to have tickets for sale, often requesting payment through cash-sharing app Zelle. Some tickets have turned out to be fake, leaving fans unable to see their favorite singer and out hundreds of dollars.

There is often an uptick in scams in the days leading up to shows, a spokesperson for the BBB told KRON4. Swift has two nights scheduled at Levi’s Stadium: July 28 and 29, and tickets for both shows are completely sold out on the Ticketmaster website.

To avoid becoming a victim of the scam, the BBB suggests buying tickets only from trusted sources or official vendors. The bureau also warns against using community sites such as NextDoor, the BBB said. If you do make a purchase, try to use a credit card, as most creditors offer additional protection from scams.