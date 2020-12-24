Swimmers rescued from dangerous waves at Dead Man’s Point

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two swimmers clinging for their lives in dangerous San Francisco waters were rescued on Thursday morning.

The scary situation at Dead Man’s Point on Christmas Eve ended safely with rescue efforts by several local agencies.

The San Francisco Fire Department said at 9 a.m. that two swimmers were clinging to rocks. Coastal and marine units came to the rescue, swimming through what officials called dangerous surf conditions.

UPDATE- ALL VICTIMS RESCUED BY #SFFD, @SFPD and @USCGPacificSW and are being evaluated by our medics. @GGNRANPSAlerts 0918 hrs https://t.co/0JEhyF7wEV — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 24, 2020

The rescue was concluded by 9:18 a.m., according to the SFFD. The adult swimmers were evaluated by medics, but officials did not specify any injuries.