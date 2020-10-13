Sydney West is still missing. Bay Area volleyball players hoping she is found safe

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — The disappearance of a young athlete, Sydney West, has her friends, family, and former teammates extremely worried. Their only hope is that she is found safe.

It’s been two weeks since anyone has seen or heard from the 19-year-old star volleyball player and UC Berkeley student. Police departments in San Francisco and North Carolina have opened missing person cases for her.

Dusty Collins, West’s former volleyball coach at Foothill High School in Pleasanton, told KRON4 on Monday, “She was a part of our volleyball program here at Foothill her frosh and sophomore years, playing on our varsity team her soph year.”

“We’ve all just been sick over this. I’ve been in contact with several former players (a couple that are at Cal) where we have been posting Syd’s missing info on any social media we can,” Collins said.

West’s family moved to North Carolina her junior year of high school, where she later became co-captain of the varsity volleyball team.

She took a year off between high school and college, and according to online blog posts apparently written by West, she struggled with depression during this time. West then enrolled in UC Berkeley and moved from North Carolina back to California. Her former volleyball teammates said she had recently joined the crew team at UC Berkeley.

West vanished on the morning of September 30 in San Francisco. She was last seen near Crissy Field and the Golden Gate Bridge, where San Franciscans often go to jog, practice yoga, or other forms of outdoor exercise. She is 5’-10” tall, weighs 130 pounds, has blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was wearing a sweatshirt, white athletic shorts, and blue Vans shoes.

Anyone with information about West’s whereabouts is urged to call the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444. A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department told KRON4 Monday, “We cannot speak to any leads at this time. The person is still missing and we are still in search of her.”

Her parents said, all they want, is for their daughter to come home. The fact that she is missing without a trace is taking a toll on their hearts.

“This is every parent’s nightmare,” West’s father said.

“We love Sydney. We miss Sydney. We want more than anything for her to be found safe and brought back to our home,” her father said.

The SFPD said West is considered an at-risk missing person, partially because she suffers from depression.

A Facebook page created by her parents, Kimberly and Jay, posted on Monday, “We are heartbroken, to say the least. We miss Sydney and need her home. We are trying to stay hopeful and hope that you will too! Sydney, so many people are thinking about you and praying for your safe return. Know you are loved! Please come home, sweet girl!”

West’s parents moved from Pleasanton, California, to North Carolina three years ago. They are planning to hold a vigil for her on Thursday in Chapel Hill, NC.