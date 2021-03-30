Sydney West search: Family increases reward for UC Berkeley student’s return

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The family of a UC Berkeley student who went missing six months ago is still searching for answers in her disappearance.

Sydney West’s family has upped the reward to $25,000 for anyone who has information that leads to her return.

The 19-year-old went missing on Sept. 30, 2020 near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. She was last seen just before 7 a.m.

Her family says she last spoke with them the night before she disappeared, and she has not used her phone, social media or bank accounts since she was last seen.

“As six months passes where we have not seen or heard from Sydney, it becomes increasingly painful. Holidays and milestones come and go while we continue to feel Sydney’s absence continuously. We remain hopeful that someone knows something that will be helpful in finding her,” said Sydney’s parents, Jay and Kimberly West.

Her parents believe she can be anywhere now – southern California or even neighboring states like Oregon, Nevada, Colorado or Utah.

West is a white woman with light brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5’ 10” and approximately 130 pounds. She may be wearing glasses. She grew up in North Carolina and Pleasanton, Calif.

More photos of her are available at the Find Sydney West website.

If anyone has any information, please contact Scott Dudek, private investigator, by text or call 925-705-8328. This reward will expire on July 1, 2021. Dudek will determine award payout.