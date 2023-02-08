SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The suspect arrested on suspicion of firing blank rounds in a Jewish Synagogue in San Francisco on Feb. 1 has been charged with several felonies, according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s office. The DA’s office has also made hate crime allegations.

Dmitri Valerie Mishin, 51, was charged with two felony counts of making threats obstructing exercise of religion, one count of misdemeanor disturbing a religious meeting and five counts of misdemeanor brandishing a replica firearm, according to officials.

The DA’s also office made hate crime allegations against Mishin because the alleged felony threats were meant to intimidate and interfere with the victims’ right to practice their religion–Judaism, officials said.

“This is another deplorable example where our Jewish community has been targeted for who they are and what they believe,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in a news release.

Mishin allegedly walked into a Jewish Synagogue and fired blanks during a meeting.

Video shows a man walking into a room where more than a dozen people are sitting around a table. He makes some gestures with his hands before taking out a gun and firing it around the room. He fled the scene in less than one minute.

Mishin was arrested on Feb. 3. Officers served a search warrant for his home, which revealed evidence connecting him to the synagogue shooting as well as another shooting at a theater in San Francisco that allegedly happened on Jan. 31.

Mishin is due in court Wednesday for arraignment. He faces more than 10 years in prison.

Although, charges have been filed, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.