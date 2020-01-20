Live Now
Syringes found near new navigation center in San Francisco

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco residents are concerned after needles were found near a brand new navigation center.

The pictures shows 7 needles at the end of Beale Street in San Francisco’s South Beach neighborhood.

A concerned resident immediately notified the city works department.

The city then sent crews to clean up the syringes, but it’s the location that has people in the area upset.

San Francisco police assigned four additional officers 7 days a week that extends two to four blocks from the vicinity.

