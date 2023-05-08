SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another retailer has closed up shop in San Francisco’s beleaguered Union Square area with T-Mobile confirming its flagship store at 1 Stockton Street was closing. The closing of the two-story Union Square location, which was first reported by the SF Business Times, follows last week’s announcement that Nordstrom would be closing two stores in the area, including its longtime Bay Area flagship location at the Westfield San Francisco Centre.

T-Mobile closing up shop appears to be the latest in an ongoing exodus of retail businesses from the downtown and Union Square neighborhoods. In the past several months, a growing list of stores including Whole Foods, Saks Off 5th, Anthropologie, and Office Depot have all closed, or announced plans to close, locations in the area.

While Nordstrom and Westfield SF Centre both cited unsafe street conditions as being among the reasons for recent announced closures, a T-Mobile spokesperson told KRON4 that shutting down its San Francisco Signature Store is part of a reshaped nationwide retail strategy “to better take care of customers.”

“This includes plans we’ve made in this area and a few others to move away from the Signature Store format in some cities to instead serve customers through a nearby experience store,” the spokesperson added.